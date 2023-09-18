Watch more videos on Shots!

A nation was shocked over the weekend as The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches published their joint investigation on Saturday accusing Russell Brand of rape, sexual assault and abuse.

A special ‘Dispatches’ episode was added to the Channel 4 schedule, and aired at 9pm on Saturday (September 16) evening. The show investigated Russell Brand’s treatment of women.

Four women alleged Brand assaulted them between 2006 and 2013, which was the height of his fame. During the time frame, he was a presenter for the BBC and Channel 4 before becoming a high-profile Hollywood star.

On Friday night, when the show was added to the schedule and before anyone was officially named, Brand, in a YouTube video, denied "very serious criminal allegations", claiming his relationships were "always consensual".

Brand’s YouTube channel has just over 6.6 million subscribers, and his latest video where he addressed the allegations against him has 1.3 million views at the time of writing. His most successful video on the site is a short of Dave Chappelle talking about Trump, and has 23 million views.