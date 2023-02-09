Russia has issued a blunt warning to the UK about providing further support to Ukraine, saying that they will “know how to respond” to any “unfriendly action”. The warning comes following a visit to the UK by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The war in Ukraine is approaching the one year mark, with the anniversary of Russian soldiers invading their neighbours coming on February 24. In this time, thousands have died and millions have been displaced.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the UK as part of a surprise visit to Europe. Today (February 9) he is set to visit the European Parliament.

During the visit to London, President Zelenskyy made a speech to UK government officials calling on the UK and its allies to provide “wings of freedom” to Ukraine in the form of fighter jets. Following the speech, prime minister Rishi Sunak said that “nothing was off the table” when it came to support for Ukraine.

He said: "We’ve been very clear and we’ve been clear for a long time that when it comes to the provision of military assistance to Ukraine, nothing is off the table. When it comes to fighter combat aircraft of course they are part of the conversation."

The Russian Embassy issued a statement following the visit, in which they labelled the Ukraine president “pompous” and mocked him further by saying: "The ex-comedian in a green sweatshirt now on tour around Europe".

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visit a a military facility