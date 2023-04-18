Ryan Reynolds has reportedly traded in the bustling Hollywood hills for the peaceful Welsh countryside, snapping up a forever home in Wales. But how does his pricey pad compare with other properties sold in the region, and how much did they cost - we’ve got the answers!

The actor reportedly purchased a 4 bedroom home in the small village of Marford which cost around £1.5 million and is located on the village’s most sought after street. He will join the town’s other famous face, former Blue Peter host Tim Vincent.

The village of Marford is a very quaint area with just two pubs and one Co-Op shop. Locals enjoy the peace and quiet that the small village has to offer. The average house price in the area is a pricey £479,000 and is known for being a safe haven with a staggeringly low crime rate.

Explaining the move to the four-bed pad, a source told The Sun : “Ryan is moving to Marford and it’s all the locals can talk about. His house is on the poshest road.

“The most famous person from Marford is Tim Vincent from Blue Peter, so a Hollywood star is a step up! It might not be the Big Apple but the red carpet will be rolled out when Ryan comes to town.”

My Job Quotes property expert, Thomas Goodman, has taken a look at some of the other elite homes that have sold in North Wales over the past year to see how Reynolds’ home may compare to these.

With traditional architecture throughout, the town is a very picturesque setting. This differs from the majority of the homes in the list, which are situated in coastal towns or on cliff edges. So, how does it compare? Here’s everything you need to know.

The most expensive homes sold in North Wales in 2022

According to Daily Post , there were just five properties sold in North Wales for over £ 1.5 million last year. Two of them were located in Trearddur Bay, two on the Llyn Peninsula, and one in Barmouth.

Ryan Reynolds is aiming to take Wrexham back into the Football League. (Getty Images)

Here’s a list of the top five most expensive homes sold in North Wales last year: