Sainsbury’s confirm sales of Prime Hydration energy drink to be limited to three per customer
UK supermarket chain Sainsbury’s has become the latest to stock Prime Hydration energy drink. The drink, created by internet stars Logan Paul and KSI, has sold in huge numbers since it began being stocked by shops across the country.
Sainsbury’s have become the latest to sell the drink, and shops have been stocked from February 21. However, not all stores have received a large amount and fast sell outs are to be expected.
If you are fortunate enough to be in a Sainsbury’s which does have Prime in stock, congratulations. However, you won’t be able to completely fill your boots.
Sainsbury’s has confirmed that they have imposed a cap on how many of the popular drinks can be purchased per customer. The limit is currently at three bottles.
Sainsbury’s joins Asda and Spar stores in stocking the drink. Morrisons have also confirmed that it will be stocking Prime Hydration in the near future.
Prime hydration is a sports energy drink. When they launched the drink, Logan Paul and KSI said they were aiming to “rival some of the biggest companies on Earth” with their new drink, including “Pepsi, Coke, Gatorade, and Powerade.” The YouTubers revealed that their biggest goals for their drink are taste and hydration. Paul said that the drink is made up of 10% coconut water.