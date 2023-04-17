Schools will soon be required to inform parents if pupils start using a different gender identity and ban them using opposite sex changing rooms under new government guidance. According to the Sunday Times, the family is also expected to be informed if a child begins using a new name or wearing a different uniform.

The document, which is still being finalised, is also expected to make clear that children who identify as a different gender from their biological sex cannot share changing or shower facilities with the opposite sex. Instead, it will be recommended that they are provided bespoke facilities where possible.

This comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunaik said he was “very concerned” after claims emerged that schools were not informing parents if their child has begun questioning their gender.

Other guidance included in the document suggests males who have socially transitioned should not be allowed to join girls’ teams for certain contact and competitive school sports. The same goes for biological females wanting to join boys’ teams. However, the rules around non-contact sports will be more relaxed.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan was reportedly tasked with drafting the new guidance and it is expected to be published ‘within weeks’. It will apply to all state and independent schools in England and it is aimed at providing clarity on how schools should approach safeguarding children with gender dysphoria.

MPs and campaigners have expressed their concern over inconsistencies between schools dealing with socially transitioning pupils, with many appearing to neglect their safeguarding duties. According to the Policy Exchange report from March , some schools were mistakenly using the Equality Act or data protection rules as a way to justify not telling families about their child’s gender changes.

There is however, an exception if a child is believed to be at risk of “significant harm” at home. The details of the guidance comes as Mr Sunak prepares to deliver a speech on his plans for education.