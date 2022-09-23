A horse estate at West Ilsley near Newbury that used to belong to the Queen has been put up for sale on Rightmove.

The 62-acre property has been put on the market by ex-England football player Mick Channon, who used to be a striker back in the 1970’s.

The queen owned the estate between 1982 and 1999 before selling it to Channon, 73, who trains racehorses.

The property, just 30 minutes outside Reading, has several buildings with multiple suites and a stable.

How much is Queen’s former horse estate listed for?

The horse estate is listed on Rightmove for £6,975,000, which might seem like a bargain when compared to Boy George’s £17 million house which also recently went up for sale.

The 63 acre property includes a main house, stables and a big office space.

See inside the horse estate once owned by the Queen?

The 63 acre property includes a main house with a master bedroom and en suite along with five guest suites, as well as formal gardens, a green house, a garage and of course a stable.

The main house has a master bedroom with en suite.

The property also boasts a 5,231 sq ft office space with connecting two bedroom flat for staff.

The property agent says: “The impressive main suite has two dressing rooms and a bathroom and enjoys views over the surrounding countryside.

“There are a further five bedroom suites, one of which has its own separate stairs and dressing room, it would be possible to create a self contained flat within the house.”

The equestrian facilities contain 105 loose boxes, 35 stalls, covered trotting ring, lunging ring, and covered horse walker.

Where is the horse estate located?