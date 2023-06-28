Shock as naked commuter spotted walking through central London wearing only a rucksack & flip flops
Londoners were shocked to spot a commuter walking through the city completely naked.
A commuter was spotted walking through central London - completely naked. The man looked relaxed as he strolled near St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in the Square Mile.
Kitted out in just a rucksack and flip flops while carrying a takeaway coffee, he appeared to be grinning at fellow Londoners. The naked man was spotted at 8am yesterday (June 27) by a passer-by who managed to capture pictures of the cheeky incident.
They said: “He had no pants on, you could see everything. He had grin on his face as if he loved being exhibitionist. I have cancer and have to go for blood tests every week.
“I was so annoyed this morning but I saw him and I was just laughing, it made my day. I was laughing but afterwards I did think, ‘What if I had my grandchildren with me?’.
The Crown Prosecution Service’s guidelines say that in relation to nudity, in the absence of any sexual context, and where the person has no intention to cause alarm or distress, it will normally be appropriate to take no action unless members of the public were actually caused harassment, alarm or distress.