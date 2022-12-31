If you thought that inflation has made everything a little bit more expensive during the cost of living crisis, then perhaps people will be shocked to know that bread can be a lot more costlier than on supermarket shelves. £11.40 more expensive, to be precise, when it comes to one particular style of bread from a bakery in Hackney.

Shokupan , or Tokyo Milk Loaf, is the Japanese take on an everyday form of sustenance but with a little more panache to it. Akin to sourdough loaves which many attempted to create during lockdown, the reason for the costly product is down to the fermentation technique used to give shokupan its flavour.

The artisanal bakery in Hackney, Happy Sky Bakery , undertake the traditional methods of creating and kneading the dough, but then use their own special high temperature baking in order to give the loaf the “wonderful pillowy softness and fine fluffy texture” that has warranted the cost of the loaf.

If that wasn’t enough to have you giving your weekend slice of toast a double take, currently the bakery’s website is taking orders for their next round of loaves. The options given to bread connoisseurs for collection? Apparently between the dates of June 1 and 6 2023, perhaps giving light to just how long the fermentation process may take.

