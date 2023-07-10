Millions of fans across the UK will be filled with nerves as Taylor Swift tickets for her The Eras UK Tour are set to go on sale this morning. Fans know All Too Well that they have The Great War ahead of them to get tickets for the highly anticipated show.

International fans watched from afar as disaster struck when US fans tried to get tickets and thousands were left without. There was such demand that the Ticketmaster site ended up crashing in 2022 for the North American tour, so fans know that getting their hands on Taylor Swift tickets is like finding gold dust.

Since the Eras tour kicked off in March, reports in the US claim that scammers have targeted fans, with some losing as much as $2,500 for tickets that don’t exist or never arrived. The Better Business Bureau has reportedly received almost 200 complaints in the US related to the Eras tour, ranging from refund struggles to outright scams.

With tickets being so hard to get during presale and general sale events, many are expected to turn to resale sites to buy their tickets, meaning they could become prime targets for scammers. The experts at Scams.info have provided some helpful tips on how to detect a scam to ensure you don’t fall for one.

So, what are the best tips to look out for while getting Taylor Swift tickets? Here’s everything you need to know.

Top 5 useful ways to avoid a reseller site scams

Pay attention to the payment method

When shopping for resold Eras tour tickets online, it is crucial to make payments through the actual website itself. Often online scammers might put pressure on a buyer not to use a site’s secure payment methods, and instead pay through a bank transfer before the product has been seen or received. Such seller practices should always raise a red flag. Try to avoid sellers advertising through social platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Demand current photos of the product

Whatever ticket you’re trying to purchase, request that the seller send you a recent photo of it or a screenshot of the ticket confirmation. Ask them to set the printed-out ticket(s) or confirmation next to a piece of paper with your name written on it, for example. If they’re unwilling to do so, chances are they don’t have the product at all, so don’t proceed with the transaction.

Look out for extremely low-priced products

Tickets sold for unbelievably low prices are a definite warning sign. Do your research and look around other websites to check the average price of the tickets you’d like to buy. With the demand for the Eras Tour set to be so high, resold tickets will most likely be overpriced. Remember: if the price seems way too good to be true, it most likely is.

Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of The Eras Tour (Getty Images)

Check the seller’s profile

Ideally, the seller should have reviews on their profile from previous buyers that you can read. Also be aware of too many positive reviews which sound the same. Inspect the profile carefully for anything that might look suspicious and if you see something, don’t risk buying from that seller.

Decline overpayments if you’re the seller