We’re almost two weeks into season nine of popular ITV 2 show Love Island, and on Friday (January 27) viewers and islanders were introduced to the hideaway for the first time, which was enjoyed by two lucky contestants.

The hideaway is a secret, hidden room where couples get a night of privacy (aside from the TV cameras) and spend the night away from their fellow islanders. Contestants can only gain entry to the hideaway if their co-stars vote for them.

And, the first couple to enjoy the hideaway on season nine of Love Island was Tanya and Shaq. The duo have been a couple since episode one, and despite some possible interest from other islanders, they have stuck together.

Early on in the episode, the islanders all received a text saying “Islanders, The Hideaway Retreat is open tonight, please choose a lucky couple to spend a luxury night away #NightAwayWithBae”.

They are arguably the strongest couple in the villa, who have already begun to plan a future and life outside of the villa. They were the unanimous decision, voted for by all their co-stars to spend the night in the hideaway.

There were some suggestions the couple went the whole way, as the lights went off, viewers saw the pair moving under the sheets. And, when the couple returned to the villa they were visibly glowing.

Tanya returned to sit with the girls, and was quizzed by Tanyel - who is coupled up with Kai - about what occurred between the pair. Tanyel asked what had happened in the hideaway, with Tanya simply replying with ‘everything’.

Shaq made a big move on Tanya. (Credit: ITV)