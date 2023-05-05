Supermarket giant Tesco is now offering Greggs food items in six stores across the UK. The retailer has opened new Greggs cafés in both Romford and Leicester so customers can treat themselves to some baked goods while doing their weekly shop.

The new cafés come after the supermarket giant opened four Greggs cafés in stores in the last seven months. Each of the cafés sell Greggs favourites including sausage rolls and steak bakes, doughnuts and freshly prepared sandwiches.

In store, customers can also use the Greggs app to place click and collect orders and take advantage of the breakfast and lunch deals which start from £2.60.

However, Tesco isn’t the first retailer to team up with the bakery chain as Greggs have opened a number of cafés in Primark stores across the UK. In March, Greggs opened its third “Tasty by Greggs” café in Newcastle’s Primark branch.

The latest Tasty by Greggs opening comes after the bakery chain unveiled cafés in Birmingham’s Primark store last February and the London flagship Oxford Street East site in October.

Greggs have opened cafés in select Tesco stores