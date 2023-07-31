Tesco customers are being urged not to consume the supermarket’s own-brand cooking salt as the product has been recalled due to safety fears. Tesco has issued an urgent recall for the cooking ingredient as it may contain small pieces of plastic.

People who have already bought the salt are being urged to check the details of the product they have at home. All 1.5kg packs of the salt from batch 3200 are being recalled.

Those who have already bought the product are being urged to return it to the store they purchased it from for a full refund. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said there was a “potential” risk to health if it was eaten.

