BBC One has confirmed when series 17 of The Apprentice will air in 2023. The show will return in the New Year with some familiar faces sitting on the panel.

The BBC has confirmed that Lord Sugar will lead the charge in searching for a new business partner to invest £250,000 alongside. He’ll be joined by some familiar faces too, as Karren Brady and Tim Campbell will return as his right-hand people, while the notorious Claude Littner will also be back for two episodes.

It’s also been confirmed that Tom Allen of the spin-off show The Apprentice: You’re Fired, will return to host. As well as this, for the first time since series 13, Lord Sugar will be choosing between 18 candidates with plenty of tasks to separate the wheat from the chaff.

So, when will The Apprentice return? Here’s everything we know about season 17 of the BBC show.

When will The Apprentice season 17 come out?

BBC confirmed that The Apprentice season 17 will kick off on January 5, 2023.

The popular spin-off show, The Apprentice: You’re Fired will also return, with Tom Allen hosting too. It will air on BBC Two just after the main show finishes on BBC One. Sugar has previously said that he doesn’t intend to quit the show any time soon and that he hopes for it to run for at least 20 seasons.

How to watch The Apprentice season 17

The show will air on BBC One and be available on catch up via iPlayer which is available on your phone, computer, tablet and some TVs. The BBC has yet to confirm what time the show will air every week. Season 16 aired in January 2022 and aired at 9pm so it’s safe to assume that season 17 will follow suit.

Where was The Apprentice season 17 filmed?

In an exciting turn of events The Apprentice has gone international. The very first episode of season 17 contestants will jet off to Antigua, a Caribbean island paradise, where they will create and sell excursions to tourists.

Other episodes in the season have been filmed across the UK. Karren Brady and Tim Campbell were spotted filming for season 17 in Shrewsbury back in May 2022. The pair were overseeing candidates as they attempted to sell tickets for excursions at Shrewsbury Prison and Blists Hill Victorian Town in the Ironbridge Gorge.