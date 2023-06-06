The Charlatans are embarking on a major UK tour later this year, which will include dates in Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds and more. Tim Burgess and co. have been an unstoppable force in the British indie scene for more than 30 years and they’re not stopping anytime soon.

The West-Midlands based band remain one of the most dynamic live acts around and have notched up 13 top 40 studio albums alongside 22 top 40 singles. The announcement is fresh off the heels of their career-spanning vinyl box release ‘A Head Full Of Ideas’.

Ahead of the new tour the band will appear at Y NOT festival and Victorious Festival. Here’s everything you need to know about The Charlatans’ huge headline UK tour and how to get tickets.

How to get tickets for The Charlatans’ UK tour

Presale tickets for The Charlatans’ UK tour will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Wednesday June 7 from 10am. Fans can access general sale tickets on Friday June 9 from 10am via the Ticketmaster website.

The Charlatans full 2023 UK tour dates

November

24 – Newcastle O2 City Hall

25 – Glasgow Barrowland

28 – Sheffield O2 Academy

29 – Bristol O2 Academy

December

01 – Cardiff University Great Hall

02 – Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

03 – Leeds O2 Academy

05 – Liverpool Uni The Mountford Hall

07 – London Troxy

08 – Wolverhampton The Civic at The Halls

10 – Nottingham Rock City