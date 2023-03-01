New data obtained via a study from British supermarket giants Tesco has shown that home cooked Sunday roasts are in decline, with over a third (36 percent) of UK adults admitting to cooking the popular dish less frequently than a year ago.

This is mainly due to the increased energy cost of oven cooking. This figure jumps amongst 18–34-year-olds, with nearly half (47 percent) forgoing the Sunday staple in a bid to save money.

Despite the number of people making a home cooked Sunday roast dwindling, the popularity of the famous staple remains, with almost half (46 percent) of UK adults keen to find more cost-efficient ways of making them at home.

Roast dinners are traditionally made in ovens, but can be made using more energy efficient appliances such as air fryers and slow cookers. Statistics show that nearly half the nation (46 percent) own a slow cooker with a third having access to an air fryer (31 percent).

Tesco have even included tips on how to make a roast in an air fryer, stating “For moist, juicy chicken coated with a crispy layer of skin, all you need is a few simple ingredients. Season your chicken with fresh herbs, salt and pepper before placing in a preheated air fryer at 180 degrees. Leave to cook, rotating every 15 minutes, for about an hour. Once cooked through (pierce to check the juices run clear), rest for 30 minutes before serving.

“Alongside the chicken, roast your vegetables at the same time for added flavour. Simply chop up carrots, squash, parsnips or your preferred vegetables and place in the air fryer with plenty of olive oil, salt and pepper. Pop in a clove of garlic and roast at 180 degrees for 15 minutes. Finish with a drizzle of maple syrup or honey.

“For your roasties, I’d recommend trying out tinned potatoes as it’s so easy to make them taste delicious in an air fryer. Simply drain, add 5g of oil, a light dusting of flour, salt, pepper, and a sprinkle of garlic powder before mixing together to add a seasoned coating to the potatoes. Cook at 195 degrees for between 20-25 minutes until golden brown and crispy.”

Jamie Robinson, Executive Chef at Tesco said: “The rise in energy costs is understandably leading many of us to look for the most efficient ways of cooking, from using existing store cupboard ingredients, cooking from scratch, and looking at alternative cooking methods to an oven.