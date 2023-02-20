Martin Lewis has announced that he will host a 90-minute special episode of The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, all about pensions. The financial broadcaster took to Twitter to ask the public to send in any queries they have about the intimidating topic.

After missing his regular ITV slot due to family commitments, Martin Lewis has made sure people are getting their weekly dose of money saving tips after all. The theme for this week’s show is pensions and it only makes sense with a state pension deadline soon approaching.

Lewis warned on his podcast, if those aged between 45 and 70 don’t act on the deadline by April 5, you could end up thousands of pounds worse off. This is due to a change put in place by the government in April 2016.

If you’re interested in hearing more or fancy asking Martin Lewis a question of your own, here’s everything you need to know The Martin Lewis Money Show Live special.

How to watch The Martin Lewis Money Show Live special?

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live will air on Tuesday February 21 at 8pm for a 90-minute special on pensions. You can watch it live on ITV1 or catch-up with ITVX .

How to suggest a question for The Martin Lewis Money Show Live