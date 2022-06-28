The Rolling Stones launch 60 collection to commemorate the band's epic 60th anniversary tour

Some of the Rolling Stones 60th anniversaary merchandise

Stones keep rolling on at 60

The Rolling Stone’s lifestyle brand RS No.9 Carnaby announce an exciting new collection named SIXTY to mark the 60th anniversary of the Rolling Stones in 2022, making them one of the longest performing bands of all time.

The collection centres around a colourful cyberdelic tongue, an interpretation of the original and iconic John Pasche tongue and lips logo, an ode to the bands vibrant rock and roll lifestyle.

Rolling Stones 60th anniversary tour hoody

The capsule collection features the SIXTY Tongue t-shirt in white, grey, black and a heavy grey vintage wash, the SIXTY Anniversary long sleeve, SIXTY Anniversary Cyberdelic Hoodie, RS No.9 SIXTY Tour Hoodie which features locations from the ‘SIXTY’ UK/European 2022 Tour printed on the back and several collectible accessories including a mug, keychain and tote bag.

Rolling Stones cyberdelic logo

Rolling Stones 60th anniversary mug

Launching ahead of the first Rolling Stones Sixty tour in London, the full collection is now available at the global flagship store at 9 Carnaby Street, London and for worldwide shipping at carnaby.therollingstonesshop.co.uk. Prices start at £30 with sizes from S to XXL.

All items are available to purchase in store at RS No.9 Carnaby

RS No.9 Carnaby, 9 Carnaby Street, London, W1