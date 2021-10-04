These 7 new laws and rule changes will be introduced in October

New laws and rule changes will be introduced this month which will impact many different aspects of British life.

Most notably, changes will involve the amount paid for energy and the end of the government’s furlough scheme.

Here is a breakdown of some of the new laws and rule changes happening in October.

Natasha’s Law

Natasha’s Law came into force on 1 October after 15-year-old Natasha Ednan-Laperouse died in 2016 from an allergic reaction to a Pret a Manger baguette.

The new rule states that a complete ingredients and allergen list must be present on all food made on the premises and pre-packed for direct sale.

Natasha bought the Pret baguette from a branch in Heathrow airport and went into anaphylactic shock just minutes after takeoff on a flight to France.

Both she and her father checked the label to see if any of her allergens - milk, eggs, banana, nuts and sesame seeds - were on the list.

The artichoke, olive and tapenade baguette contained sesame seeds baked into the dough but since they were not visible, they were not listed.

Natasha fell ill in the air, despite efforts to provide her with adrenaline shots, she was unable to breathe and suffered a heart attack later and died later that day in a French hospital.

A loophole in the law meant Pret, and other firms, were not obliged to provide a complete list of allergens on products made in-store.

But since her death, Natasha’s parents, Nadim and Tanya, set up the Natasha Allergy Research Foundation and campaigned for a change in the law.

Now, more pre-packaged food like the Pret takeaway sandwiches, require a full list of ingredients and allergy details to be printed on them.

This law will also apply to businesses selling pre-packaged food in other mobile outlets like market stalls and food vans.

Botox banned for children

Anyone under the age of 18 will no longer be allowed to get botox and dermal lip fillers for cosmetic reasons.

From 1 October, The Botulinum and Toxin Cosmetic Fillers (Children) Act was introduced, meaning it is now illegal to administer those products or to book an appointment for those procedures for anyone under 18.

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said failure “could result in criminal prosecution and an unlimited fine”.

This new law also applies to anyone who has the permission of someone aged over 18 or is visiting from outside England.

If anyone under 18 has a clinical need for these treatments, they must be approved by a medical practitioner and carried out by a doctor, nurse, dentist or pharmacist.

Furlough ends

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme has now ended, with roughly one million people still believed to be paid through until the end of September.

Ministers say this may result in several job losses, as companies are now responsible for employee wages.

Energy bills rise

For roughly 15 million households, energy bills will rise by at least £139 to £1,277 as suppliers wrestle with soaring wholesale prices. The more energy a household uses, the higher their bills will rise.

Prepayment meter customers, with average energy use, will see costs rise by £153.

This comes after a higher energy price cap takes effect, under Ofgem’s latest price cap.

Although the cap limits just how much providers can raise prices, this is the largest jump since the cap has been introduced - in January 2019.

Universal Credit (UC) £20 uplift axed

Throughout the pandemic, the government-appointed everyone on Universal Credit a £20 weekly uplift.

This scheme ends on 6 October, meaning everyone on UC will see a drop in their payments.

This scheme was opposed by six former work and pensions secretaries, charities, think tanks, teachers and MPs from different political parties.

Halogen bulbs banned

Halogen and high energy fluorescents light bulbs will be banned under the government’s climate efforts.

This move aims to cut carbon emissions by 1.26 million tonnes a year. The Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy claims it will help save customers an average of £75 a year.

Higher energy halogen lightbulbs began being phased out under EU rules in 2018. Now, from the start of October, retails can no longer sell their remaining halogen lightbulbs.

This ban will help make the slow shift to LED light bulbs, where around two-thirds of bulbs sold in the UK are already LED.

By 2030, officials have estimated LEDs will make up around 85% of all bulbs sold.

Changes to Eviction Notices

From 1 October, eviction notices have returned to pre-Covid practices.

The government announced a temporary measure to provide people with more time to find a home during the pandemic.

The debt charity StepChange has now estimated around half a million private tenants are trying to stay above £360 million in rent arrears across the UK.

Private renters in arrears said they were, on average, behind by just under £800.

Without the previous protection, many of them now face being evicted by their landlords.