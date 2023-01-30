These are the top 20 favourite British school trip destinations – including the National History Museum

Almost half of adults admit their fondest childhood memories included school trips.

A poll of 1,600 parents of school children found 44 per cent feel nostalgic about their formative years and trips outside the classroom - including getting to wear their own clothes, feeling grown up and smuggling sweets into overnight bags.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reserving the back of the bus also appeared on the list of the best things about a school outing, alongside learning something new and spending time with friends.

Nearly a third (32 per cent) even admitted that school trips had such an impact that they shaped their future career path.

Most Popular

And 46 per cent said school trips were their fondest memories from their education, with four in 10 admitting they still talk about various excursions from their childhood.

The research was commissioned by Hyundai to launch its ‘Great British School Trip’ programme which will provide 25,000 school children aged seven to 14 with free school trips.

Educational experiences

Ashley Andrew, managing director, Hyundai Motor UK, said: “When you’re a child, it’s great to get out and about to bring your learning to life, so it’s no wonder it’s such a key memory for so many.

“Getting out of the classroom not only creates memories but fundamentally also brings a sense of excitement to a particular school subject.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Also, school trips are often the first opportunity for a child to gain a sense of independence so it’s no surprise that many people remember the small things like reserving the back of the bus and spending time with friends in a new environment.

“We firmly believe that school trips are an essential part of our young people’s development and something that every child should have access to, creating the same memories as their parents.”

The research went on to find 72 per cent wish their child had the opportunity to go on more school excursions after having some great times during their days in education.

Looking back on their school years, four in 10 believe these trips played a big role in cementing things they learned in the classroom, and they often remember looking forward to the time away from school up to five days in advance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And two thirds (65 per cent) wish they appreciated the outings they had more when they were a child.

Loading....

School trips - essential for youth's development

A separate study of the same number of parents found 66 per cent consider this an essential part of a child’s development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, almost four in 10 (39 per cent) fear their youngsters won’t be offered the opportunity to go on any trips during the 2022/2023 school year.

As many as six in 10 think more needs to be done to ensure all children have an equal opportunity to go on school trips.

And four in 10 believe the responsibility to go on more days out lies with the school itself according to the findings by OnePoll.

Ashley Andrew added: “We firmly believe that school trips are an essential part of our young people’s development and something that every child should have access to, creating the same memories as their parents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So, all school trips offered through our Great British School Trip initiative will cover important subjects such as art, maths and STEM and will allow students to truly cement their learning outside of the classroom.”

Bookings for The Great British School Trip are now open where teachers can select a school trip location.

Brits' favourite school trip destinations