This online map shows locations where celebrities live, come from or have a connection with in the UK- how to use

The UK has produced plenty of famous faces over the years, from musicians and actors to politicians and novelists (Photo: Shutterstock)

The UK has produced plenty of famous faces over the years, from musicians and actors to politicians and novelists.

But have you ever wondered where abouts in the country they come from, live or perhaps have a connection to?

A new UK-wide map shows the locations of where a multitude of celebrities have hailed from or even currently live.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Who is included on the map?

The Pudding website explains that the map is “A People Map of the UK, where city names are replaced by their most Wikipedia’ed resident: people born in, lived in, or connected to a place.”

Thousands of people are currently pinpointed on the map, including people past and present.

For example, the map shows the Liverpool heritage of The Beatles, by pinpointing them to the city from which they came.

Former Prime Minister Winston Churchill, who died in 1965, is located on Woodstock on the map - the place where he was born.

However, there’s still a multitude of people on the map still with us today, including popular musician Ed Sheeran, who is placed on Halifax on the map, being born there in 1991.

Sean’s Bean’s South Yorkshire roots are highlighted on the map, being pinpointed to his hometown of Sheffield, although he’s rumoured to currently live in the Somerset area.

Spice Girl singer Mel B is pinpointed on the map as being from Harehills, with it recently believed she’s once again living somewhere in the Leeds area.

Judi Dench is pinpointed to her hometown of York on the map, being born there in 1934.

In Scotland, tennis star Andy Murray is pinpointed on the map at Dunblane - the town where he grew up - although he was born in the city of Glasgow.

In Wales, comedian and actor Greg Davies is associated with St Asaph on the map, the place where he was born in 1968.

In Northern Ireland, Liam Neeson’s Ballymena roots are reflected on the map, with Belfast-born actor Kenneth Branagh also included on the map.

How to use the map

To use The Pudding map, simply zoom in on an area - or person - that interests you and click on the green dot next to a person’s name to find out more about their life.