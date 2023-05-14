News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns
Eurovision 2023: Loreen wins, while the UK’s Mae Muller comes 25th
BAFTA TV Awards 2023: Nominations, hosts, and how to watch
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours

Top 10 best-value European city destinations for Brits according to Post Office survey

A new survey has revealed the top 10 budget-friendly European cities for Brits to travel to.

Amber Peake
By Amber Peake
Published 14th May 2023, 13:50 BST- 1 min read

A recent survey by the Post Office has listed some of the best-value European cities for Brits to travel to. Portugal's Lisbon topped the list with a second of the country's cities also featuring in the ranking.

Out of the 35 cities in which the Post Office surveyed, the mail company has revealed its top 10 pound-stretching break locations. The ranking features alternative destinations for British holidaymakers to consider in popular destinations including France and Greece. 

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The list also featured several capital cities, including Hungary's Budapest. As well as the central spots, other lesser known cities also made it, offering travellers the opportunity to experience and explore sights outside the hustle and bustle of larger areas.

Both Portugal and Poland made the list twice, as their cities were praised as good-value locations for UK tourists looking for a getaway in Europe. Other countries featured on the list include Latvia, Lithuania and Croatia.

Most Popular

    Read on to find out what European cities made the top 10 list.

    Top 10 best-value European cities for Brits to travel to

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad
    • Lisbon, Portugal
    • Vilnius, Lithuania
    • Krakow, Poland
    • Athens, Greece
    • Riga, Latvia
    • Porto, Portugal
    • Zagreb, Croatia
    • Budapest, Hungary
    • Warsaw, Poland
    • Lille, France
    Related topics:TravelPost Office