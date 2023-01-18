With the travel season approaching, Tripadvisor has kicked off its award season announcing the Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Destinations awards for 2023. Plenty of travel lists are out there, but these are the top destinations as chosen by the global travel community.

After a tough couple of years for the travel industry, things look to be getting back to normal. With almost all travel restrictions lifted for leaving and returning to the UK, people are eager to jet abroad.

And, the UK ranks high as London has been crowned the number one most popular destination in Europe and third in the world. In addition, Edinburgh has been named the 10th most popular destination in Europe.

Sarah Firshein, the Head of Editorial at Tripadvisor said “We saw a resurgence of travel demand in 2022, and the outlook for this year is bright. Long-haul trips have made a comeback, and we’re seeing a lot of travellers excited to plan trips to Asia and the Pacific region for the first time in several years.

“Cities like Paris and London, which may have taken a backseat to less populous destinations throughout the pandemic, are back on travellers’ minds, while far-reaching parts of the United States like Alaska and previously restricted countries like Cuba are also piquing a lot of interest.

“Above all, travellers are seeking out new adventures this year, and our Travellers’ Choice 2023 Destinations list reflects the very best places chosen by our devoted community," Firshein said.

"The diverse range of choices offer opportunities for cultural immersion, incredible culinary experiences, awe-inspiring natural wonders, and more—it’s really the ultimate reference guide for travellers dreaming about where to go next.”

Most popular destinations worldwide

