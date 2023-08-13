Nine people have been injured after a car veered off the road and crashed into a campsite in Pembrokeshire, Wales. Two people are said to be in critical condition in hospital as a result of the crash.

The incident involved a blue Ford Fiesta which collided with a number of people and a tent at Newgale campsite, Pembrokeshire, at around 10.30pm on Saturday (August 12). The car is believed to have been travelling from the village of Roch towards St Davids when it crashed off the A487.

In a statement, Dyfed Powys Police said: "Shortly after 10.30pm several calls were made to emergency services reporting the one-car collision at Newgale Campsite.

"The blue Ford Fiesta, which contained a number of occupants, is believed to have been travelling on from the direction of Roch in the St Davids direction when it lost control and veered off the road”