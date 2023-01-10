The Environment Agency has issued almost 120 flood warnings across England. This comes as heavy and persistent rain is expected to cause severe problems to communities.

The agency has issued 29 warnings where flooding is expected, and a further 90 where they have said flooding is possible. The warnings stretch from Cumbria down to Devon with a high concentration in the south around Bournemouth and Southampton.

The agency has updated its flood warning for the next five days. This is outlined below:

Ongoing local river flooding impacts are possible on Tuesday in parts of the West Midlands. On Tuesday, local river and surface water flooding impacts are probable in parts of North West and and the Midlands, and possible more widely due to widespread heavy rain.

Local river flooding is possible in Sussex on Tuesday and Wednesday and Southwest England on Tuesday and Thursday. River flooding impacts may continue in the West Midlands and parts of North East England through to Friday.

Local groundwater flooding is possible through the next five days in the south of England. Land, roads and some properties may flood and there may be travel disruption.

To find out if there is a warning in place near you and to get the very latest from the Environment Agency, visit their website .

Met Office forecast

The Met Office has also issued yellow weather warnings for rain. At the time of publication, these covered parts of North West England and almost all of Wales.

January 10

Windy and cloudy with occasional rain, heaviest in the west. Some early snow for Scottish mountains but this turning to rain later. Becoming mild away from the far north.

Bands of rain clearing eastwards, followed by a drier interlude with clear spells. Blustery showers following, most frequent and occasionally heavy in north and west.

Teville Gate was just one part of Worthing to see flash floods after heavy rain in July, 2014

January 11

Sunny spells and blustery, heavy showers, frequent in the west and perhaps merging into a longer spell of rain across southern Britain during the afternoon.

Outlook for January 12 to 14

