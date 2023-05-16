Tributes have poured in for The Bill actor Victor Gallucci who has died suddenly aged 81. Best known for his role as DC Tom Baker in the long-running ITV drama, Gallucci reportedly died on Sunday (May 14). His cause of death is currently unknown.

Gallucci is listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the longest serving extra in a television show for his role as DC Tom Baker after appearing in more than 900 episodes. He also gained a following for his role as a Rebel Pilot and Stormtrooper in Star Wars: A New Hope.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During his career, Gallucci also appeared in a number of other TV and film roles including Carry On Henry and ITV’s Minder. In more recent years, Gallucci founded and ran the annual Isle of Wight Classic Car Extravaganza festival .

Posting on Facebook, the event said it hoped to continue in his honour: "It is with great sadness the team at the Isle of Wight Classic Car Extravaganza have to announce the death of its creator and organiser Victor Gallucci.

Most Popular

"Obviously, this has come as a terrible shock to us all, but we are hopeful with the backing of Ryde Town Council and our sponsors, the show will go on as planned in Vic’s memory." Stuart Morriss , organiser of Misty Moon, which hosts The Bill reunion events, said the next meet-up will be held in his honour.

He said: “Vic was one of those people that always made you feel happy and would always try to help you, if ever you needed it. From playing DC Tom Baker in The Bill which awarded him an entry into The Guinness Book Of Records, to Star Wars, Bond, Indiana Jones and many, many more…you name it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Vic would have either been in it or would have had some connection to the making of a film or TV. Even up to yesterday he was posting on his Facebook page about the next Isle Of Wight motor show that he organised every year. RIP Vic. Misty Moon’s The Bill Reunion 9 in November will be dedicated to Vic.”