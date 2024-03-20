Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A hilarious video shows owner Heather Hunt, 51, coming home to discover her two-year-old Zuchon, Crumpet, completely covered from head to toe.

Heather can be heard shouting "For the love of God! Who has left the cereal cupboard open?"

It stuck to her fur like tar

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She later discovered her son Ryan had managed to trap the other two dogs, George and Mildred, in the front room and left Crumpet in the kitchen with the cereal cupboard door wide open.

Heather, a head of year at a secondary school in Oldham, Greater Manchester, added: "I came back in from shopping and it was all over the floor everywhere. I went mad.

"She got into two other cereal boxes too but the Sugar Puff cereal is covered in honey so it stuck to her fur like tar."

Heather's 2-year-old Shih Tzu, Crumpet covered in sugar puffs. A video shows a woman's hilarious reaction to her dog getting sugar puff cereal stuck in her fur.

Three hours to get the cereal out of her fur

Heather tried to get the cereal out of Crumpet's fur but it proved to be lodged very deep.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "I couldn’t get them out. I tried to wet them but it just turned them into wallpaper paste".