Wagamama has announced its new summer menu which will be available across its 157 restaurants in the UK. Wagamama customers can expect to see new fresh, soulful bowls, new drinks with a twist as well as the return of one popular menu item.

Wagamama’s new menu features three bright Koyo bowls including a choice of salmon, chicken or aubergine caramelised onion marinated in a sticky red chilli and miso sauce, served on a bed of mixed leaves, beetroot, carrot, cucumber, mooli, red radish and classic edamame beans. The menu also brings back the iconic vegan ‘chicken’ kare lomen and several new sides including crispy chilli mushrooms and refreshed wok-fried greens.

Wagamama has also launched a new drinks menu to complement the flavour of its new mains and side dishes served up in stylish new glassware. Meanwhile, cocktails will include sparkling sake for the first time, and a new pandan colada - a twist on the classic pina colada - will be available.

Wagamama says the new menu has been built in response to the latest trends as a study commissioned by the food outlet revealed that when asked what they look for when choosing a place to eat. The study showed 24 per cent of diners want to try trending new menu items, 45 per cent of young people aged 18-30 want Instagramable food and drinks, and 52 per cent say they want to eat out at a place where the overall vibe of the restaurant from the food, music to the décor is on point.

Kay Bartlett, chief marketing officer said “Our guests are telling us that more than ever they are in the pursuit of pleasure and moments of joy. our philosophy of kaizen, meaning good change, sits right at the heart of what we do, and this pushes us to continually evolve our guest experience.

