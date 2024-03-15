Watch moment deer jumps into swimming pool for a dip after 'breaking in' to leisure centre
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Video has captured the moment a deer took a dip in an indoor pool after smashing through the window during a children's swimming lesson. Footage shows the animal fleeing from what appeared to be employees and leaping into the pool in an effort to escape.
The pool was evacuated as the incident happened during children's swimming lessons on February 25. The deer was coaxed out of the door 15 minutes later, unharmed but soaked. The Vollmer Center, in Canada, was forced to close for two days for cleaning.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.