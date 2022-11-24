Many will no doubt be waiting with bated breath to find out what the best deals are on the PS5 for Black Friday 2022. With this being the first year the console has been more readily available since its release in 2020, and God of War: Ragnarok released recently, eagle eyes will be looking for the best money saving bundles available on the high street.

Just two years after its launch, the console has sold over 2 million units. Making the PS5 the fourth fastest selling console of all time. However, the console probably could’ve sold better had it’s release not been plagued by persistent stock shortages that are only just starting to ease now.

In August of this year, PS5 made the announcement they had increased the console prices globally due to ‘high inflation rates’ and other factors in the current global economic environment such as “adverse currency trends, impacting consumers and creating pressure on many industries”.

The company said: “SIE has made the difficult decision to increase the recommended retail price (RRP) of PlayStation 5 in select markets across Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), as well as Canada. There will be no price increase in the United States.”

Therefore, retailers in the UK were forced to increase the prices of the consoles to £479.99 for the PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and £389.99 for the PS5 Digital Edition.

Lucky for fans, this year it seems the console is available in plenty of major high street stores with online retailers such as Amazon expected to get a restock any day now. So, where’s the cheapest place you can get the console? Here’s everything you need to know about the PS5 this Black Friday

Where can you buy the PS5 in the UK right now?

Here is a breakdown of some of the major retailers’ stock situation with the PS5:

Very: In stock now

Game: In stock now

AO: Out of stock. Last restock was on 17 November

Amazon: Out of stock. Last restock was on 23 September. Sign up to receive an invitation for the next restock

John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock. Last restock was on 28 October

Asda: Out of stock. Last restock was on 23 August

Smyths Toys: Out of stock. Last restock was on 17 November

Argos: In stock now

Currys: In stock now

PlayStation Direct: In stock now

Tesco: Out of stock. Last restock was on 18 March 2021

BT Shop: In stock now

EE: Out of stock. Last restock was on 17 November

Littlewoods: Out of stock. Last restock was on 21 April

Will there be any Black Friday deals on the PS5?

Due to the continued high demand of the console, It’s unlikely that there will be any Black Friday discounts for the PS5 console, but new bundles will likely be offered.

What are the cheapest places to buy the PS5 digital edition?

While discounts on the console itself seem unlikely, Argos is unbeaten in price for the standalone PS5 digital only console. The retailer has it priced at £389.99, in some regional stores.

AO is the second cheapest for the PS5 digital console with a price of £505 for a bundle including Just Dance 23, Fortnite: Minty Legends Pack and PS Plus 12-month membership.

What are the cheapest places to buy the PS5 disc edition?

Here are some of the best PS5 bundles available from the biggest gaming retailers in the UK:

PlayStation Direct: £479.99 – Standalone PS5 disc edition console. Bundles with Fifa 23 or God of War: Ragnarok are also in stock .

Argos: £479.99 – Standalone PS5 disc edition console. Only some regional branches of Argos have stock remaining

BT Shop: Prices start £538.98 – PS5 disc edition console with an extra controller. To get this deal you must be a BT Broadband customer

Very: £564.98 – PS5 disc edition console with God of War: Ragnarok and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Game: Prices start £584.98 – PS5 disc edition console with God of War Ragnarok, an extra controller and a Player One T-shirt.

AO: £639 – PS5 disc edition console with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Horizon Forbidden West and Fifa 23

Currys: Prices start £659 – PS5 disc edition console with God of War: Ragnarok, Gotham Knights and a barracuda X Headset.

Why was there a PS5 shortage?

On the first birthday of the PS5, looking back on a year which saw mass shortages and outrage from fans, Sony’s CEO Jim Ryan released a statement updating gamers on the stock situation regarding the console. He said: “We continue to see historic demand for PS5 and we understand the inventory constraints remain a source of frustration for many of our customers.”

“Rest assured that we are laser-focused on doing everything in our power to ship as many units as possible, it’s something we work on every day across the company and remains my top priority. Again, we appreciate your patience as we navigate through these unprecedented global challenges.”