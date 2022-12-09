A new study has revealed which James Bond has racked up the highest expenses in car damages. The new study carried out by Moneybarn , has analysed the current value of each vehicle written off by every 007.

The study found that the full total of Mr. Bond’s car damages from every film across the franchise has come to a cost over a whopping £1.9 million. They also found the movies with the best car collection were Goldfinger, Thunderball and Golden Eye had the best collection with a joint value of £675,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The study found that George Lazenby was the most cautious 007. The actor starred in only one Bond film, and Lazenby’s Bond destroys only two cars which cost around £117,000 to replace in 2022.

The study found that, unsurprisingly, the iconic Sean Connery had the flashiest car collection of all the 007’s too, with a current value of a whopping £1.6 million.

Most Popular

As for the cars that cost the most to fix, the most recent Bond, Daniel Craig takes second place causing £564,658 worth of damages. Daniel Craig’s car collection includes three Aston Martins, with one spectacularly written off after sinking to the bottom of the Tiber during a car chase in Rome.

Timothy Dalton ranks in third place, causing £232,750 worth of damages. Despite only starring in two films and writing off two cars, Dalton makes it into the top three thanks to the self-destruct feature in his 1987 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Volante, which he is forced to detonate to flee from the KGB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, which James Bonds have racked up the most damage expenses for cars? Here’s the breakdown of costs.

Sean Connery - £675,000 Daniel Craig - £564,658 Timothy Dalton - £232,750 Pierce Brosnan - £213,947 Roger Moore - £122,473 George Laenby - £117,732

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rumours of who could play the next James Bond have has been a the hot topic since Daniel Craig announced that ‘No Time To Die’ would be his final appearance as 007.There have been suggestions that British actor, Aaron Taylor-Johnson will play the next Bond,bond, as well as Superman’s Henry Cavill and Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page being strong contenders. For a long time, Idris Elba has been the firm favourite to take on the role, however, it’s been reported that he is not interested in the role.

Advertisement Hide Ad