American influencer and boxer Jake Paul initially rose to fame on social media platform Vine. He also played the role of Dirk Mann on the Disney Channel series Bizaardvark for two seasons.

Along with his brother Logan, Jake Paul garnered millions of followers on his Youtube channel and went on to launch media company TeamDom. In 2018, Paul ventured into boxing when he defeated fellow Youtube star Deji Olatunji in an amateur contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul is no stranger to controversy in his career due to his behaviour, including being charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly. He is believed to have a net worth of approximately $17–30 million.

Jake Paul is currently undefeated in his boxing career after six professional fights. The Youtube star has gone up against names including Nate Robinson, Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley.

Most Popular

Jake Paul fight record

Jake Paul has an undefeated fight record of 6-0. His first professional fight was in 2020 and he has gone up against AnEsonGib, Nate Robinson, Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jake Paul height & weight

Jake Paul weighs in at 183.6lbs with a height of 6.1ft.

Jake Paul faces off against Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia (Getty)

Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury - how to watch

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad