England fans reacting during the UEFA EURO 2020 match between Germany and England at The New Crown British Pub.

You could land yourself a free pint if you’re planning on heading to the pub to watch a game during the World Cup - but only if you have one of these 50 surnames. To celebrate the tournament , which kicks off today (November 20), pub chain Greene King said it would hand out a free drink to patrons who share their surname with a player in the England or Wales squads.

All you have to do if you’re one of the lucky few is head to a participating Greene King pub at any point when either England or Wales are playing live and show them your passport or driver’s licence. England’s first game is against Iran on Monday (November 21) and Wales will take on the USA on the same day.

Chris Conchie, head of marketing for Greene King sport said: “Any international football tournament is a major event for fans, and since the success of the Lionesses earlier this year, all eyes are on the men’s teams this winter.

“This limited time offer is more than just a free drink, it’s a chance for us, as your home of pub sport, to provide the best environment for people to come and show their support right across the UK for our England and Wales stars as they pursue glory at the highest level of international football.”

Remember that to claim you free drink, you must have one of these 50 surnames:

Hennessey

Ward

Davies

Cabango

Lockyer

Rodon

Mepham

Ampadu

Gunter

Williams

Roberts

Thomas

Allen

Smith

Levitt

Wilson

Morrell

Ramsey

Colwill

Bale

Moore

Harris

Johnson

James

Pickford

Pope

Ramsdale

Alexander-Arnold

Coady

Dier

Maguire

Shaw

Stones

Trippier

Walker

White

Bellingham

Gallagher

Henderson

Mount

Phillips

Rice

Foden

Grealish

Kane

Maddison

Rashford

Saka

Sterling

Wilson