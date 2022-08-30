Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clash at the Castle is coming to the UK in what is the first major WWE event coming to the UK for 30 years.

Fans, who most of the time have to wait up through the night to see a major event or catch up the following day will now be able to see the event at a more modest time.

John Porco, WWE Senior Vice President, Live Events. “The weekend will be filled with a variety of WWE experiences that we believe will leave a lasting memory, on par with SummerSlam at Wembley Stadium in 1992.”

With the event around the corner, here’s everything you need to know.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When is WWE: Clash at the Castle 2022?

Clash at the Castle 2022 will be hosted in Wales, and some of your favourite wrestlers including Roman Reigns and more will be participating in the event on Saturday, 3 September 2022.

On the event being in Wales, Porco said: “Principality Stadium is the perfect place for a major event, hosting our amazing fans from Wales, throughout all of Europe, and around the world.”

Speaking to the official Principality Stadium website, Welsh Government Minister for Economy Vaughan Gething said, “Wales will provide an iconic location for WWE’s return to the UK after 30 years and showcase our country to a global audience of millions, including extended reach in the USA”.

What time does it start?

Clash at the Castle coverage will start at 6pm on BT Sport 2, a stark contrast for the usual starting times in the UK.

How to watch on TV

The event can be viewed on BT Sport 2.

BT TV customers can find it on channel 431, while Sky customers can head to channel 414 and Virgin Media viewers to channel 528.

Clash at the Castle will also be live streamed on the WWE Network .

The WWE Network costs £9.99 per month for subscribers, and can be cancelled at any time.

You can watch the event on the BT Sport app too, which is accessible via phone, tablet, PC, laptop and consoles.

How to sign up to BT Sport

Fans hoping to watch the event on BT Sport can buy their monthly subscription , which costs £25 a month, and there’s no contract so you can cancel it at any time.

What is the match card?

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus

Bianca Belair & Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Bayley & Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

Matt Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgement Day

Drew McIntyre remains the first and only British world champion and he will look to recapture his belt at the main event in Wales.

The Glaswegian will be taking on Roman Reigns, whose more than 700-day title reign may end this weekend.