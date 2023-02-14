For sale in Portsmouth: 3 bed terrace house with fitted kitchen and large garden perfect for first time buyers
With three bedrooms and a tiled rear garden, this modern and homely property in Portsmouth could make a perfect first time buy for a family.
Located on Cressy Road in Buckland, this three bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer and their family is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The home, which is within walking distance to local shops and transport links, comes with a modern and homely living space as well as an enclosed tiled rear garden.
Upon entry, you will find the lounge, dining room and modern fitted kitchen/breakfast room with a gas hob, oven and spacious units. On the first floor is the master bedroom with a large bay window and two smaller bedrooms, perfect for a child or an office.
The family bathroom is also on the first floor and contains a shower bath, wc and wash basin. The neutral decor throughout gives this property a light modern airy feel and further benefits include gas central heating and double glazing. The property is in Council Tax band B in Portsmouth City Council, costing around £1,417.
Summary
Location: Cressy Road, Buckland, Portsmouth PO2 7DN
Price: £240,000
Agent: Leaders
Contact: 02394 060315
For more information, visit Zoopla.