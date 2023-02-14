With three bedrooms and a tiled rear garden, this modern and homely property in Portsmouth could make a perfect first time buy for a family.

Located on Cressy Road in Buckland, this three bed terrace house might be everything a first time buyer and their family is looking for in the Portsmouth area. The home, which is within walking distance to local shops and transport links, comes with a modern and homely living space as well as an enclosed tiled rear garden.

Upon entry, you will find the lounge, dining room and modern fitted kitchen/breakfast room with a gas hob, oven and spacious units. On the first floor is the master bedroom with a large bay window and two smaller bedrooms, perfect for a child or an office.

The family bathroom is also on the first floor and contains a shower bath, wc and wash basin. The neutral decor throughout gives this property a light modern airy feel and further benefits include gas central heating and double glazing. The property is in Council Tax band B in Portsmouth City Council, costing around £1,417.

Summary

Location: Cressy Road, Buckland, Portsmouth PO2 7DN

Price: £240,000

Agent: Leaders

Contact: 02394 060315

For more information, visit Zoopla.

1 . Cressy Road This three bedroom property is located on Cressy Road Photo Sales

2 . Cressy Road A cosy living room Photo Sales

3 . Cressy Road The dining room Photo Sales

4 . Cressy Road Modern fitted kitchen with a gas hob Photo Sales