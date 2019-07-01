Emergency clothing store for those bombed out of their Portsmouth homes - Nostalgia

With the visit of President Trump still in mind I have been sent a photograph by Pat Daly, the son of the late Sir Denis and Lady Margaret Daly. It shows the chief adviser to Franklin D Roosevelt, Harry Hopkins, during a visit to Portsmouth along with Lady Margaret.

Hopkins had great influence in the White House and during the Second World War he was Roosevelt’s chief diplomatic adviser and was the key policymaker in the $50bn Lend Lease programme that sent aid to the Allies.

When the Red Lion at Horndean reopened its doors in 1984, Sandie the lion cub gave drinkers a roaring welcome. Picture: The News archive

Hopkins wielded more diplomatic power than the entire state department and helped sponsor potential leaders including Dwight D Eisenhower. He visited Portsmouth several times to meet Admiral Sir William James and wartime lord mayor Sir Denis.

In the photograph, Lady Margaret, the county borough organiser of the Women’s Voluntary Service, is showing Mr Hopkins clothing collected for people who had lost everything in air raids. The store was at the Southern Secondary School and warehouse in Paulsgrove.

• Although I have shown photographs of High Street, Old Portsmouth, before, I have never seen one showing the buildings on the left, north, side of the street. Photographers always seemed to have had the left hand side of their lens aimed along the kerb so it is good to see this view.

On the immediate left are the army and navy outfitters Trayler & Co and then a cycle and tool store. All the buildings numbered 112 to 120 on the left hand side were destroyed in the blitz, as was the George Hotel, the lighter coloured building on the right where Nelson spent his last hours ashore before the Battle of Trafalgar.

High Street, Old Portsmouth, before the Second World War. It is not often we see a photograph showing the north side of the street.

• When the 16th century pub the Red Lion in Horndean reopened its doors after a refurbishment in 1984 Sandie, a lion cub from Longleat, along with dray horse George, were there to welcome guests.

Manager Peter Lee, pictured here with Sandie, and his wife Beryl took over the pub after running the Red Lion at Stubbington, near Fareham.

• This colourful photograph of the Camber, Old Portsmouth, dates from about 1964, reader Mike Nolan says.

On the right is Vosper’s yard with a large vessel on the slipway and the stern of a naval vessel this side of it. Out of frame on the left would have been the coal hoppers of Fraser & White's.

Colourful Camber , Old Portsmouth, about 1964. This picture shows how busy the area was before the boatbuilding industry disappeared. Picture: Mike Nolan collection

At this time the Camber was the destination for many ships bringing in fruit and potatoes from the Channel Islands. Along with these were fishing boats and privately-owned boats.

Perhaps this photo brings back memories for you? Do let me know.