Expensive Old Portsmouth houses were once a thriving shipyard: Nostalgia

The photographs of the Camber I published recently have certainly caused some interest. In the shot, right, we see two ships on the slipway of Vospers with White Hart Road to the left.

The house just in from the right side has two boats parked in his back yard.

In the photo we can see the crane from previous photographs and how it ran along a railway line, but with two concrete blocks also on the railway lines for stability.

Most has been demolished for modern upmarket housing. On Victoria Pier there are a few sightseers and fishermen.

I have been asked to tell all retired and working railwaymen and women that the annual reunion takes place on the Bluebell Railway in East Sussex, pictured below left, on August 14.

It runs from 11am to 5pm and trains from Clapham Junction at 9.27am and 10.27am meet up with 10.30am and 11.45am steam departures from East Grinstead to Sheffield Park. PRIV tickets will be available on the day.

A scene along Langstone High Street

Below right, is Langstone High Street. It is called High Street but there are no shops, of course.

We are looking toward Havant Road with the foreshore and the Royal Oak pub behind camera.

Many years ago, long before Langstone Bridge was built, this would have been the road to Hayling Island via the Wadeway across the mud only accessible at low tide.

Another turn of the last century picture this time of Stubbington Avenue, North End. Photo: Robert James postcard collection

It began outside the Royal Oak pub and crossed Langstone Harbour. When the canal from London to Portsmouth was built the builders dug out the Wadeway to allow barges to pass over it, thus Langston Bridge was built and the High Street route was not used any more. The remains of the Wadeway can be seen to this day and can still be walked out as far as the old crossing.

Since this turn of the last century photograph the thatch and ivy has been removed and cars are parked all along. The telegraph wires really date the photo.

I am sure everyone who lives along Stubbington Avenue, North End, Portsmouth, would love to see it so clear of traffic, as in the scene on the opposite page.

Once a long tree-lined avenue, and all but silent apart from a passing horse and cart, it must have been a very refreshing stroll up to North End to do the shopping.

It was at one time a lane that led to Stubbington Farm. The farmhouse stood where the Ascension Church is today. In 1901 the farm was sold and building began on this northern part of Portsea Island.

Is there anyone who can remember this scene or is it too long ago?