Fascinating drive-by footage shows how Southsea has changed in 36 years

Remember Southsea in the 1980s? The place has changed a fair bit since then.

Back in 1983 Portsmouth videographer Vivian Gregson used a dash cam to film a drive-by of Southsea, and more than 35 years later it is clear how different the place is.

Vivian Gregson

The footage starts from Southsea seafront, before Vivian drives west to Old Portsmouth, and then heads towards the city centre and Winston Churchill Avenue.

Vivian, who runs Screenplay Video said: ‘In 1983 I bought a new video camera and decided to take it for a test by fixing it on the passenger seat of my Datsun Bluebird estate.

‘I started filming live bands and entertainers in the 80's and have over 1,000 videos on YouTube.

‘These days as I'm retired I film bands and entertainers in the North End area of Pompey free of charge.’

You can see more of Vivian’s videos on his Facebook page.