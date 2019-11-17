Hilsea Lido in 1935

This remarkable photograph, which I presume was taken from the top of the high diving board, is looking east over newly-opened Hilsea Lido.

The date of the opening was July 24, 1935 and originally the pool used sea water before later converting to fresh.

Cosham bus compound. Looking towards Cosham signal box with the Railway Hotel behind it. Picture: Barry Cox collection.

The lido included two large fountains which were a joy to everyone who stood under the spraying water.

There was space for 948 bathers including 180 children and enough room for 1,000 spectators around the pool area and lawns. From 1946 until 1951 a miniature railway ran alongside the lido site.

But down the decades the site became tired and worn.The high diving boards were taken down in the 1970s and the lido eventually closed. A plan to refurbish the site was approved by the city council but abandoned in 2006. However, the pool did eventually reopen in 2015.

In the distance, on the right, you can be see Southdown bus garage. On the left is Portsbridge, just nine years old at this time.

The rear of Leigh Park House Picture: Mick Cooper postcard collection.

Portsbridge roundabout was built on top of the lawned area. The bus garage has gone and flats built on the site.

Train driver who loved Portsmouth

Many local railwaymen knew Steve West. A former train driver he often worked trains to Portsmouth, a city he loved.

Stevie, as he was known, has died, aged 59. He was one of those you liked immediately, great fun to be with and on long walks with colleagues, one of those who pushed others when the going got tough.

His funeral is at Aldershot Crematorium on December 10, 1.30pm.

Bygone Cosham

This picture would be impossible to take today thanks to flats being built where the bus on the left is.

The signal box has long gone as has the Railway Hotel. Note the white telephone box.

Leigh Park House

Here’s an unusual rear view of Leigh Park House. The Gothic-style mansion was built in 1865 under the ownership of William Stone.