Here is a new, wonderfully atmospheric, painting by Stubbington artist Neil Marshall depicting HMS Victory being guided into Portsmouth Harbour by a pilotman.

Surprisingly Victory is coming in under topsails, topgallants and royals rather than being towed in by rowing boats with the ship’s crew working hard. There must have been the suggestion of a slight breeze.

A view over Hilsea, Portsmouth, showing the vacant site where The News Centre was built. Picture: Mick Cooper collection

Prints can be bought by contacting Neil via neilmarshall7@msn.com or calling 07469 711 700.

His work is displayed at Southsea Gallery, 5, Albert Road, at the Stoke Gallery, Gosport, and Finishing Touches at Lee-on-the-Solent.

n Today’s second picture is an early 1960s’ aerial view across Hilsea with the vacant site which would one day become home to The News Centre to the left of the parked cars. Where the cars are is where printing presses still remain.

The Southdown bus garage is opposite the Bastion garage with the Bastion tea rooms on the right just before Portsbridge was crossed.

The top right hand corner has been altered considerably since Portsbridge roundabout spoilt the area.