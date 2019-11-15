Homage to war dead in Portsmouth in 1973

In towns, villages and cities throughout Britain, people gathered to honour those who died in two world wars and campaigns since.

With the words ‘we will remember them’, ordinary people made their tribute to members of Britain’s armed forces who fought in the service of their country.

In Portsmouth, more than 1,000 gathered in Guildhall Square for a memorial service conducted by the Provost of Portsmouth, the Very Rev Michael Nott.

Among the open-air congregation were people from all walks of life – including children and ageing veterans proudly wearing their glittering medals. All wore a poppy – the symbol of gratitude and respect for those who gave their lives.

During the service the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Mr Brogden, said that those who had died had given their lives in the belief that they were fighting against evil. ‘Let us hope that their sacrifice would not have been in vain and that we will build a lasting peace,’ he said.

The service was attended by aldermen, councillors and senior officers of the armed forces.