'I pulled the wrong lever - and that was £2m down the drain' | Nostalgia

Last Thursday week I published a photograph lent by Alan Wright of the derailment at Fratton on the night of November 17/18, 1999. As a result of that I have now received information from the man who, quite innocently, caused the incident.

Les Broad wrote to tell me: 'I can give you more information about it than anyone else because I was the one who caused the accident.’

He goes on: ‘It was a cold, wet November night and I was the ground frame operator for that shift. The fact that I wasn’t even rostered but swapped with a colleague who had tickets for an England football match at Wembley makes the whole saga even more bizarre.

'We were short shunting at the time so instead of taking the units out under Fratton Road bridge we were stopping them short, just clear of the points to take them back into the yard.

Workers begin the operation to lift the carriages back on to the track at Fratton.

‘The driver stopped the unit but the pick-up shoe was half on/off the third rail causing it to arc like hell. It was in my mind that I had to tell the driver when he walked back through to not open it up too much and cause the breakers to blow.

‘While he was on the way back I set the points to what I thought was the shed but in fact I pulled the wrong lever under the train and set them for No 1 reception road.

‘The driver got back into his cab, I gave him a green light and the rest is history.

‘One part went to the shed and the other started to head for London. Once I realised what was happening I stopped all movements on the mainline and yard then sat down and buried my head in my hands.’

The 1999 train derailment at Fratton.

Les recalls: 'I remember everyone being really good to me. The depot manager came down and asked me why I didn’t take out the washer because he could have had a new one on the insurance. Network Rail thought it could have a new footbridge, but it turned out it was a listed structure so they had to have it repaired.

‘The inquiry in London was daunting but some interesting points came out. They couldn’t believe there were no locking devices to prevent that points lever being pulled in error and there was nothing in the rule book to say we couldn’t do short shunts but recommended that they didn’t take place in the future.

'That’s how a chain of little events ended up costing £2m (so I was informed) including the cost of late or cancelled trains. There were no injuries to anyone apart from my pride.

‘As you would say Bob, Ooops!'

