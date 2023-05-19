Recognise these lost Portsmouth cinemas? See how many you can remember

Fans of the cinema have to make do with just a handful of movie theatres in Portsmouth these days.
But over the years there have been a number of beloved cinemas across the city from Cosham all the way to Southsea which many people will remember going to before they closed their doors.
Here are pictures of 17 of the ones we have loved and lost over the years.
How many do you remember?
1. Apollo Cinema
Located in Albert Road, Southsea, this cinema went by many names over the years. Including Apollo and Essoldo. It closed down in the 1970s and was demolished in the 1980s. Photo: Contributed
2. ABC Cinema
Once located on Commercial Road, the ABC Cinema entertained moviegoers for decades but shut down at the turn of the millenium. It was opened as the Savoy in the 1930s. Photo: Michael Scaddan
3. Rex Cinema
This cinema could be found in Fratton Road in past years. It dates back to the 1910s and entertained movie-goers until it closed in the 1970s. It has been demolished and a block of flats have been built on the site. Photo: JPIMedia
4. Victoria Cinema
This cinema used to be in Commercial Road back in the day. It opened as movie theatre in the early 1900s and was closed down in the 1960s. It has been turned into an office block. Photo: Contributor