Remember Portsmouth's historic harbour when it was fully working? - Nostalgia

After the picture of the Camber in Tuesday’s pages I received four others from Graham Stevens which are absolutely superb.

I think they will bring much enjoyment to those who remember the Camber when it was a bustling working environment.

Another of David Barbers models this time of the Gaiety cinema in Albert Road, Southsea. Picture: David Barber

The three working cranes must have had travelators for tipping the coal into the coal hoppers.

The ship, the Seaford, registered in London, came from the north-east Graham tells me.

I wonder how many of these colliers it took to keep Portsmouth and its environs warm on a winter’s night when most of us had coal fires?

The witch’s hat roof on the left, seen over the rooftops, is that of the Seagull pub in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth.

I thought this might amuse all you musicians out there. A drum kit made of tree trunks. Picture: Amy Wood

David Barber sent me a photo of another of the models he makes of former cinemas in Portsmouth.

This time it is the Gaiety in Albert Road, Southsea, although it should, of course, be called a picture house.

It is long gone and for the past 60 years has been a supermarket under various names, the latest is the Co-op.

The model has lights in the ceiling and on the stage as well as a clock. It also takes a DVD player.

No, not an aerial photograph but a marvellous model railway of Rowlands Castle during the Second World War with a train of tanks passing through.

The building was designed by Arthur Cogswell, built by F Corke and opened in 1924.

It had a second box office in Henley Road around the corner for the stalls only.

The front entrance was built in the style of the houses in the road to avoid an ugly gap in the terrace.

The auditorium, was ornate with a barrel-vaulted ceiling, and there was lots of gilding work in the plaster.

The upper walls were ‘Champagne’ while the lower ones had black oak panels. The seats were velvet and the carpets dark red.

The house lights were like big maple leaf stars of amber and green glass while the wall lights were red bulbs under frosted glass globe shades. Gas lights were under bell-shaped glass shades. Very different to today’s cinemas, oops sorry, picture houses…

• Although the wooden drum kit is not a usual Remember When subject I thought you might like to see this photo. It has been put together in a forest by lumberjacks.

The bass drum has the Pearl manufacturers’ name on it along with three hanging tom-toms, two floor tom-toms, a hi-hat and two cymbals. The snare is out of sight. As a former drummer may I say: ‘Very cleverly done.’

• This magnificent model railway of Rowlands Castle in wartime can be seen at Stansted House from Sunday to Wednesday, 1pm to 4pm. Free entry.