Remember when Portsmouth had dozens of butchers' shops? | Nostalgia

THEN: When Christmas was a nightmare for butchers with sometimes hundreds of turkeys to be dressed (gutted). Picture: Paul Gentle.
We have not only seen the demise of pubs but also butchers’ shops. Any main street in Portsmouth had many. Privately-owned and multiples did a good trade, especially at Christmas.

Those days have gone and branches of Dewhurst, Coopers, and Baxters have disappeared.

NOW: Stephen Humby the present owner of the former Handleys. Picture: Bob Hind

In the top photograph is Sydney Handley, right, with an assistant outside his shop at 82, Tangier Road, Copnor, in 1951, surrounded by turkeys.

The sale of fresh turkeys, which had to be gutted (dressed) in the shop’s cutting room, was banned 15 years ago. Now all are eviscerated, already dressed, ready for sale.

In 2000 the shop was taken over by Stephen Humby. In his early years he was an award-winning pie and sausage-maker. Between 2001 and 2004 he won more than 40 awards.

Stephen started by working for Dewhurst and before he was 18, in 1978, he was awarded the Spring Staff Award. He became one of the youngest managers of the firm. When he started his own business he had five staff and there were six butchers along Tangier Road, now there are just two.​​​​​​​

Stephen Humby with a silver tankard, the Dewhurst Spring Cup, awarded to him when he was 17. Picture: Bob Hind

