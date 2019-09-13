The construction and life of Portsmouth’s Cascades in 25 historic photos

Here are some of the best photos from the centre’s history - including its construction between 1987 and 1989, and its grand opening three decades ago this month.

1. Portsmouth Cascades An early design of Portsmouth Cascades The News Portsmouth JPIMedia Buy a Photo

2. Portsmouth Cascades Early construction work on Portsmouth Cascades The News Portsmouth JPIMedia Buy a Photo

3. Portsmouth Cascades Construction of Portsmouth Cascades in January 1988 The News Portsmouth JPIMedia Buy a Photo

4. Portsmouth Cascades Scaffolding in Portsmouth Cascades in January 1988 The News Portsmouth JPIMedia Buy a Photo

View more