The construction and life of Portsmouth’s Cascades in 25 historic photos
Cascades shopping centre turns 30 later this month and we’ve taken a trip down memory lane.
Here are some of the best photos from the centre’s history - including its construction between 1987 and 1989, and its grand opening three decades ago this month.
1. Portsmouth Cascades
An early design of Portsmouth Cascades
The News Portsmouth
JPIMedia
2. Portsmouth Cascades
Early construction work on Portsmouth Cascades
The News Portsmouth
JPIMedia
3. Portsmouth Cascades
Construction of Portsmouth Cascades in January 1988
The News Portsmouth
JPIMedia
4. Portsmouth Cascades
Scaffolding in Portsmouth Cascades in January 1988
The News Portsmouth
JPIMedia
