The construction and life of Portsmouth’s Cascades in 25 historic photos

Cascades shopping centre turns 30 later this month and we’ve taken a trip down memory lane.

Here are some of the best photos from the centre’s history - including its construction between 1987 and 1989, and its grand opening three decades ago this month.

An early design of Portsmouth Cascades

Early construction work on Portsmouth Cascades

Construction of Portsmouth Cascades in January 1988

Scaffolding in Portsmouth Cascades in January 1988

