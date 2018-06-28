FEATURED: Feed Cafe, Portsmouth

Arch 7 The Hard, Portsmouth, PO1 3EA

This cafe is the place to go for a quintessential English breakfast, should you find yourself close to Portsmouth Harbour. Originally, the cafe served breakfast & hot meals until 4pm. After lots of research and taste testing, the cafe created a perfect gourmet burger recipe. After lots of DIY, new furniture and decorating, the first burger was produced and doors opened on the May 19, 2014. With a simple quality focused menu, Feed has not massively deviated from its original approach - with honest burgers and breakfast. The restaurant serves English, American and continental breakfasts.