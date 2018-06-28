FEATURED: Jasper’s Brasserie, Hayling Island

54 Station Road, Hayling Island, PO11 0EL

Jasper’s has an interesting history. It was originally built as two cottages and is recorded as such in the deeds of Whitbread Wessex who used to own the property. The staircase of one cottage now leads to the owners’ flat above the restaurant, but the other staircase was removed to make room for the bar. Now, this one-of-a-kind restaurant aims to provide visitors with creative dishes invented with flair and imagination, served in a rustic yet homely atmosphere. The brasserie has some mouth-watering main course options, such as the pan fried medallions of pork tenderloin and the poached supreme of chicken – dressed with cream and mushroom sauce. The restaurant also serves a top-class Sunday lunch.