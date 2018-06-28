FEATURED: The North Star, Gosport

Fareham Road, Gosport, PO13 0AG

From the outside, The North Star looks like your standard restaurant – but don’t be fooled. This restaurant is one of the best around for serving delightful Spanish food; from top quality tapas to fish that is cooked to perfection, The North Star offers enough variety to satisfy anyone’s taste buds. Keep an eye out on the menu for the eglefino – a fillet of haddock with mussels, clams and prawns with tomato sauce. The fish and chips here are also sensational and the takeaway service means you can enjoy them at home.

Residents in Gosport were disappointed when it was announced that The Coach House pub in Fareham Road would be closing.

As previously reported in The News, Jake Yeo and Julie Malec had been running the venue as Arty’s at the Coach House, before they were told it had been sold by owner Enterprise Inns.

They have now set up a venue at Clarence Marina in Gosport.

But following a £200,000 refurbishment of The Coach House, the restaurant was reopened under the name The North Star to a warm reception from residents and visitors alike.

The inside of the venue was transformed by entrepreneurial businessman Ali Ozdemir.

Since then, the restaurant has been altered once again to provide a tapas and fish restaurant service.

Residents have been delighted with the new-look venue, praising the staff for providing top quality service and delightful food , all from the exciting new Spanish-themed menu.

The restaurant currently has an average of five stars on both Facebook and TripAdvisor – a testament to the hard work of the chefs and other staff in creating the ultimate Spanish dining experience in Gosport.

One Facebook user said: ‘From the moment we walked in we were warmly greeted.

‘I ate at the fish bar with two young children and immediately the waitress brought over colouring pencils and paper to keep them entertained.

‘The food was a generous portion and the table service was fantastic.

‘The kids enjoyed it and even gave the waitress hugs on the way out.

‘I had never eaten here before but will definitely be coming back. ‘

Another Facebook user wrote: ‘Very friendly and warm welcoming staff – and the food was excellent.

‘We all enjoyed our meals very much and will certainly return.’