New Jollyes store in Gosport has everything your pets need under one roof

Jollyes Pet Superstores is delighted to announce the opening of a new store in Gosport next month.

Backed by 40 years of expertise, the store at Brockhurst Gate, Heritage Way, PO13 0AF opens on April 18 and will offer people in Gosport and the surrounding area an unbeatable range of products, accessories, support and expert advice - including a new pamper and groom experience, The Spa.

Store manager Charlie Carter explains: 'Animals, including my best friend, my dog Marley, have been a life-long passion, so I can’t wait to work with them every day!

'I’m also excited to manage the first brand new Jollyes store to feature The Spa alongside our great range of products and a great team of expert staff, meaning we can offer your pets everything they need under one roof.'

Serving local communities and, more importantly, their pets is always at the heart of the company's vision, and that’s absolutely true of Jollyes Gosport.

The Spa, a new concept pamper and groom centre, provides the community with a state-of-the-art facility delivering quality dog grooming in a range of packages to suit every pet’s looks and their owners’ budgets.

And if local customers are looking for a pint-sized furry pal, feathered friend or scaly sidekick, Jollyes Gosport is where a range of small animals, birds and reptiles looking for a new home with a caring new owner can be found. New pet owners benefit from supportive, friendly and expert advice and guidance on the best way to care for their new friends.

There are exciting customer service offerings underpinning the extensive pet care expertise and product range. The Jollyes price match, which is available in all stores nationwide, guarantees the most competitive prices in the Gosport area, enhanced by the Jollyes Reward Card.

To reward customers’ loyalty, Reward Card members enjoy special offers and discounts. Apply for a card online or in-store. Jollyes also offers a free in-store click and collect service when shopping online and a carry-to-car service.

As a responsible business and stakeholder in our local community, Jollyes is committed to local job generation. It recruits locally and in-store employees undergo rigorous training with exciting career and skills development opportunities, including earning nationally-recognised qualifications.

The company is also proud to support several local animal welfare charities in the Gosport area, particularly those focused on pet rehoming, such as the Stubbington Ark RSPCA centre.

Alongside the exciting store features outlined above, to celebrate Jollyes Gosport store opening there will be a range of store opening events, family activities and opening day offers on April 18 that will continue into the spring.

To find out more, click here before April 18 and in-store on the day. You can also visit other Jollyes stores at Portsmouth Retail Park PO6 4FB and Totton Retail Park SO40 3AG.