Alex Teuten has to wait for sub four-minute mile target

Alex Teuten had to be pleased with his Gosport Golden Mile victory even though he didn’t get the time he hoped for.

The difficult headwind meant his course record of last year (4min 09.04sec) wasn’t in reach and neither was the sub four-minute mile as he ran 4.31.

He said: ‘The race was okay. I’m not in the best shape due to external stresses but it was a solid run and obviously nice to get the win.

‘It was a shame the course was East to West. I felt with a tailwind a sub four-minute mile might have been possible.’